Alexi Lalas' State of the Union

How the Bundesliga develops USMNT players into stars
Steve Cherundolo joins the State of the Union podcast to discuss his new LAFC head coaching position, what his new plans are for the upcoming MLS season, why the Bundesliga develops so many great American players and even gives us some USMNT predictions ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
USMNT World Cup Qualifying Continues, but where’s Josh Sargent?
Alexi and Mosse kick off the pod with a look at the… NFL overtime rules? Yeah you read that right. The guys briefly recap the incredible weekend of NFL games, including the Bills Chiefs game, and Alexi gives his thoughts on the NFL’s overtime rules.
Canada defeats the USMNT: Is World Cup Qualification at risk? | EP 210
Alexi & Mosse open the show with special guest Doug McIntyre, who joins to break down the USMNT’s 0-2 loss to Canada in the World Cup qualifying match (1:10). They discuss how much blame should be on Berhalter, Christian Pulisic’s struggles, what this means for the national team moving forward.
USMNT’s Ice-Cold Win: Is Christion Pulisic Frozen Out of the Starting Squad?
Alexi and Mosse kick off the show with a look at the USMNT’s big win vs. Honduras in their most important World Cup Qualifying match and answer why Christian Pulisic started on the bench. Then the guys a take a brief look at all the potential MLS transfers from Jozy Altidore, Shaqiri, Carlos Tevez.
Can an MLS team finally end Liga MX's hold on CONCACAF Champions League?
Alexi and Mosse kick off the podcast with a look at the Club World Cup and breakdown Chelsea’s win vs. Brazilian side Palmeiras. Then the guys look at an interview with Christian Pulisic where he explains the pressure he's faced on the USMNT.
2022 MLS Season Predictions: Will Neymar play in MLS?
Stu Holden joins the State of the Union podcast to preview this MLS season’s biggest storylines including, favorites going into the tournament, and cover last minute transfers. The guys then make their way too early predictions for the new season.
Liverpool’s big win vs. Chelsea: Kepa’s Penalty Kick Fiasco
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse kick off the podcast with a look at the first week of MLS action with a look at Carlos Vela’s hat trick, Chicharito’s return, and so much more. Then the guys shift focus to the CONCACAF Champions League where they make their picks for the next round of games.
Costa Rica vs. USMNT: USA's Last Push to the World Cup
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse breakdown the last USMNT World Cup Qualifying games vs. Mexico, Panama, and look at why the U.S. has pretty much qualified ahead to the Costa Rica game. Later the guys take a look at the rest of the world including Italy’s failure to qualify to the World Cup.
World Cup Draw: Is England Underestimating the USMNT?
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse kick off the podcast with a breakdown of the 2022 World Cup Draw, look at the USMNT’s big game vs. England, and analyze the United States’ chances at getting out of the group stage. Then the guys whip around the rest of the World Cup group stage matches.
How Gio Reyna’s Injury will impact the USMNT
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse kick off the podcast with a look at how LA Galaxy took down LAFC and breakdown all the VAR offside call drama in El Trafico. Then the guys breakdown all of the biggest MLS news stories, including New England’s losing streak, and Jesus Ferreira’s recent form.
Gregg Berhalter on USMNT’s starting 11, John Brooks' status, bounce passes & the 2022 World Cup
We are only two friendlies away from the Unites States heading to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter joins Alexi Lalas and David Mosse to preview the run-up to the Cup. Can the United States win it all in 2022?