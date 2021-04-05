Alexi Lalas' State of the Union

Super League, MLS Returns, & Mourinho sacked | Episode 137
Alexi and Mosse discuss the new Super League, UEFA Champions league and make semifinal predictions and the FA Cup Semifinals.
Aired 4-21-21
Is Chicharito back? Super League suspension | EPISODE 138
Alexi and Mosse discuss top MLS headlines that include Chicharito’s hat trick, VAR, Real Salt Lake’s keeper David Ochoa’s antics, Austin FC’s first win and CONCACAF Champions League. They also react to the suspension of the Super League, UEFA Champions League semifinals, and La Liga.
Aired 4-27-21
Jesse Marsch to RB Leipzig, Manchester United Protest | Episode 139
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the top MLS headlines that include the impressive performances so far by 17-yeard old’s Caden Clark and Cade Cowell, Nani’s golazo, Sounders-Galaxy recap, Minnesota Loon’s struggles and preview El Trafico.
Aired 5-4-21
Pulisic/UCL, Neymar’s Extension & LA Crown | Episode 140
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the top MLS headlines that include the El Trafico recap, who wears the LA crown, then recap CONCACAF Champions League and predict the semifinals. They also react to UEFA Champions League semifinal results, Christian Pulisic’s impact.
Aired 5-11-21
No La Liga title for Barcelona & USMNT | Episode 141
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a discussion with author Steven Mandis, who just released the book “What Happened to the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team?“. The guys then recap MLS headlines that include the Atlanta United’s win in front of 40k fans.
Aired 5-18-21
UCL Final Preview, USMNT in Nations League| Episode 142
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a conversation Senior Soccer Editor at Sporting News and former MLS editor-in-chief Simon Borg on all things MLS, USMNT World Cup predictions, and Christian Pulisic’s potential for stardom in the UCL final.
Aired 5-26-21
USMNT’s L, Chelsea’s UCL Win| Episode 143
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a recap of USMNT’s 2-1 loss against Switzerland, give a preview to their match vs. Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League.
Aired 6-1-21
USMNT’s Grit & Ancelotti at Real Madrid| Episode 144
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a recap of USMNT’s win against Mexico to win the CONCACAF Nations League. They talk about USA’s grit, what went wrong with Mexico, VAR controversy, penalties, standout performances from Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie, and Ethan Horvath.
Aired 6-8-21
Lloyd, USWNT/Olympics & EURO/Copa America| Episode 145
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the scary moment in EURO 2020 that saw Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest on the field and break down performances from Belgium, Italy, England, and Spain.
Aired 6-16-21
Brazil Copa America Favorite, McConaughey/MLS | Episode 146
Alexi and Mosse open the show with an MLS recap and talk about Austin FC’s draw in its stadium opener with hype-man Matthew McConaughey, the final game at Columbus Crew Stadium, Jakob Glesnes’ banger, and LAFC’s struggles.
Aired 6-23-21
Mbappe the villain & Brazil/Copa America| Episode 147
Alexi and Mosse open the show with an MLS recap to talk Chicharito’s scoring form, the biggest rivalry in the MLS, Bruce Arena, Thiago’s stunning winner, exciting Austin-Columbus game, Diego Chara allegedly receives racial abuse and LAFC’s struggles.
Aired 6-30-21
USMNT/El Tri Gold Cup, Copa America Final | EPISODE 148
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a preview of the Copa America final and talk about how good Messi has looked with Argentina, his last chance to win an international trophy, and how Neymar and Brazil stack up against Argentina.
Aired 7-8-21
Messi casts his demons, USMNT/Gold Cup| Episode 149
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the Copa America Final, Messi finally winning his major international trophy, Mosse’s issue with Brazil’s lineup, strategy, and use of Neymar.
Aired 7-13-21
USMNT/Gold Cup, Busio and Tessmann to Italy| Episode 145
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the USMNT’s run of three wins in the Gold Cup, break down roster decisions, teams like El Salvador and Qatar impressing, and Mexico are still favorites but look beatable.
Aired 7-19-21
Is this USMNT’s “B” team? Doug McIntyre joins
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the USMNT’s win against Jamaica to put them in the Gold Cup semifinals. They debate what is more impressive, a win against Mexico in Nations league or making it to Gold Cup final with this “B” team. They talk Matt Turner vs. Zack Steffen in goal.
Aired 7-29-21
Messi joins PSG
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the latest news on Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona, the player’s legacy in La Liga, and what the future may hold for the superstar, including his move to PSG.
Aired 8-10-21
Is NYCFC the Best Team in MLS?
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the latest MLS news which includes, a recap of Sunday’s Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders rivalry game, an explanation of where NYCFC ranks in Alexi’s Top 5 MLS teams, Atlanta United’s new coaching hire Gonzalo Pineda, and NYRB’s struggle for relevancy.
Aired 8-17-21
Why the USMNT has so much talent
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a look at Saturday’s Seattle vs. Columbus game, Atlanta United’s interim coach situation, LAFC’s struggles, El Tráfico and many more MLS storylines. Then the guys breakdown this week’s MLS All-Star Game and Skills Challenge.
Aired 8-24-21
USMNT World Cup Qualifying Begins
This week Alexi and Mosse are finally back in studio for the first time since March 2020! Alexi's State of the Union monologue makes a return with a story on how the USMNT has grown since 2018 and what the team can achieve in this World Cup qualification process.
Aired 8-31-21
A World Cup Every Two Years? What could go wrong?
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a look at Arsene Wenger’s proposed changes to the World Cup schedule and answer if having a World Cup every two years would be a good idea. Then the guys recap the USMNT’s World Cup Qualifying games.
Aired 9-15-21
Why is the USMNT struggling to win on the road?
Alexi and Mosse start the show with a look at Gregg Berhalter’s coaching performance in World Cup Qualifiers and determine if he’s been unfairly criticized.
Aired 9-21-21
MLS is a pipeline to Europe, but is that what fans want?
Alexi and Mosse start off the podcast with a look at why some MLS teams are becoming talent pipelines to European clubs and how selling youth players can make those teams less competitive. Then the guys recap all of the MLS news from this past week.
Aired 9-28-21
The NWSL is worth saving (with Jen Cooper)
Alexi Lalas sits down with women’s soccer reporter Jen Cooper to discuss the systemic issues within NWSL. The two look at the current state of the league after misconduct allegations have come to light in the past week.
Aired 10-7-21
Newcastle takeover: What’s the cost of buying success?
David Mosse returns to this Squid Game themed episode of the State of the Union podcast where we dive into the complicated situation surrounding the Newcastle United takeover and look at what the new influx of money means for the club and fans.
Aired 10-19-21
Who is leading the MLS MVP race & voting criteria | EP 163 | ALEXI LALAS’ STATE OF THE UNION
Alexi & Mosse kick off the show discussing Alexi’s criteria for MLS MVP voting, and their ideas for who will win the award (9:25). They also break down the final days of the MLS regular season, previewing Decision Day and the upcoming playoffs.
Aired 11-2-21

