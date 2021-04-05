Alexi Lalas' State of the Union

Season 2021
Is Chicharito back? Super League suspension | EPISODE 138
Alexi and Mosse discuss top MLS headlines that include Chicharito’s hat trick, VAR, Real Salt Lake’s keeper David Ochoa’s antics, Austin FC’s first win and CONCACAF Champions League. They also react to the suspension of the Super League, UEFA Champions League semifinals, and La Liga.
Jesse Marsch to RB Leipzig, Manchester United Protest | Episode 139
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the top MLS headlines that include the impressive performances so far by 17-yeard old’s Caden Clark and Cade Cowell, Nani’s golazo, Sounders-Galaxy recap, Minnesota Loon’s struggles and preview El Trafico.
Pulisic/UCL, Neymar’s Extension & LA Crown | Episode 140
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the top MLS headlines that include the El Trafico recap, who wears the LA crown, then recap CONCACAF Champions League and predict the semifinals. They also react to UEFA Champions League semifinal results, Christian Pulisic’s impact.
No La Liga title for Barcelona & USMNT | Episode 141
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a discussion with author Steven Mandis, who just released the book “What Happened to the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team?“. The guys then recap MLS headlines that include the Atlanta United’s win in front of 40k fans.
USMNT’s Grit & Ancelotti at Real Madrid| Episode 144
Alexi and Mosse open the show with a recap of USMNT’s win against Mexico to win the CONCACAF Nations League. They talk about USA’s grit, what went wrong with Mexico, VAR controversy, penalties, standout performances from Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie, and Ethan Horvath.
Mbappe the villain & Brazil/Copa America| Episode 147
Alexi and Mosse open the show with an MLS recap to talk Chicharito’s scoring form, the biggest rivalry in the MLS, Bruce Arena, Thiago’s stunning winner, exciting Austin-Columbus game, Diego Chara allegedly receives racial abuse and LAFC’s struggles.
Is this USMNT’s “B” team? Doug McIntyre joins
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the USMNT’s win against Jamaica to put them in the Gold Cup semifinals. They debate what is more impressive, a win against Mexico in Nations league or making it to Gold Cup final with this “B” team. They talk Matt Turner vs. Zack Steffen in goal.
Is NYCFC the Best Team in MLS?
Alexi and Mosse open the show with the latest MLS news which includes, a recap of Sunday’s Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders rivalry game, an explanation of where NYCFC ranks in Alexi’s Top 5 MLS teams, Atlanta United’s new coaching hire Gonzalo Pineda, and NYRB’s struggle for relevancy.
MLS is a pipeline to Europe, but is that what fans want?
Alexi and Mosse start off the podcast with a look at why some MLS teams are becoming talent pipelines to European clubs and how selling youth players can make those teams less competitive. Then the guys recap all of the MLS news from this past week.
Who is leading the MLS MVP race & voting criteria | EP 163 | ALEXI LALAS’ STATE OF THE UNION
Alexi & Mosse kick off the show discussing Alexi’s criteria for MLS MVP voting, and their ideas for who will win the award (9:25). They also break down the final days of the MLS regular season, previewing Decision Day and the upcoming playoffs.