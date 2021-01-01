ALERT is a character-driven police procedural about the LAMPU — the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker's son goes missing, she joins the LAPD's Missing Person's Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it? ALERT is a procedural drama with a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person in each episode, that runs alongside Nikki and Devon's quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son. It’s a case-of-the-week show with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it — a story that alternately brings our two main characters gut-wrenching heartache and heart-pounding joy. ALERT is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath (“The Blacklist”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are executive producers.