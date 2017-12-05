Casting Call For The Role of Ralphie Parker

A nationwide digital casting call is underway for “Ralphie Parker,” the lead character in FOX’s live musical production of A CHRISTMAS STORY airing Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

“Ralphie” is a bright, but not precocious, nine-year-old boy whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas. Auditions for the role are open now through Tuesday, August 29, at 11:59 PM PT. Submissions will be accepted digitally only via castittalent.com/A_Christmas_Story. Candidates, ages 9-12, should express strong singing and dancing capabilities and be able to anchor the live three-hour production. As part of the audition, candidates should submit a video performing the original songs “Red Ryder BB Gun” and “Before the Old Man.”

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, the three-hour live television event, inspired by the holiday classic feature “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” will be executive-produced by award-winning film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land”). The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) will star as the mother of nine-year old “Ralphie Parker.”

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, recent Tony Award winners for the musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” and lyricists of “La La Land’s” Academy Award-winning song, “City of Stars,” also scored “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” and will compose several new songs for the live television event, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (“Grease: Live”) adapting the book.