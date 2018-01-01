Congratulations to Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on their Emmy Award nominations for A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “In The Market For A Miracle"

A Christmas Story Live! aired December 17, 2017, and was inspired by the holiday classic feature “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land,” “Wicked”) and Adam Siegel (“Grease: Live”) executive-produced, while Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (“Grease: Live,” “Anything but Love,” “Ira & Abby”) servied as co-executive producers and writers. Scott Ellis (the 2016 Broadway revival of “She Loves Me,” “Weeds”) was an executive producer and served as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski (“Grease: Live,” “Dancing with the Stars”) was an executive producer and served as the live television director. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land”), who composed the original score to “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” composed several new songs for the live television event.

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick (“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “The Producers,” “Manchester by the Sea”) starred as the narrator and played grown-up Ralphie Parker, who looked back with love and humor on his favorite childhood Christmas. Broderick joined previously-announced Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) in the three-hour live musical production. After a nationwide digital casting call, 11-year-old Andy Walken, from Seattle, WA, was cast in the role of Ralphie Parker. Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “30 Rock”) and Emmy Award-nominee Chris Diamantopoulos (“Good Girls Revolt,” “Silicon Valley,” “Episodes”) played Miss Shields and The Old Man, respectively Ana Gasteyer played Mrs. Schwartz, the mother of one of Ralphie’s friends. Ken Jeong, David Alan Grier and PRETTYMUCH will also took part in the special. Ken Jeong played two roles: a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner. David Alan Grier played Santa Claus and PRETTYMUCH performed as the Hohman Indiana carolers.

