Original “Beverly Hills, 90210” Cast Members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth,

Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling to

Reunite in Iconic Show’s Return Home

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, the original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the groundbreaking teen drama that defined Southern California life, are set to return to FOX, the network they called home for the entire decade of the 1990s, in a six-episode event series, 90210. Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler (“90210,” “Awkward”) will write and executive-produce 90210. The series is scheduled to air Summer 2019.

90210 comes with a big twist: Priestley, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Green and Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

“‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Spawning generations of imitators, “Beverly Hills, 90210” premiered on FOX on October 4, 1990, when it became an instant pop culture sensation and one of the most adored programs in the network’s history. Centered on the tony Los Angeles community identified in its title, the show aired for 10 seasons, during which it documented the trials and tribulations of a group of friends from high school to college and into early adulthood, as they navigated a myriad of coming-of-age dramas and complex rivalries, often making real-world headlines by tackling controversial and socially relevant topics.

90210 will be produced by CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment. It will be executive-produced by Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth. “Like” 90210 on Facebook at facebook.com/90210onFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @90210onFOX and join the discussion at #90210onFOX. Check out photos and videos on Instagram @90210onFOX.