9-1-1

9-1-19-1-1

foxWatch Full Episodes

S3 E1 - Kids Today

A teenager speeds out of control on the freeway; a routine traffic stop uncovers a kidnapping.
Aired 9-24-19 • TV-14

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with "9-1-1." The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.

Meet the Cast

See All
Angela Bassett
Athena Grant
Peter Krause
Bobby Nash
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Maddie Kendall
Oliver Stark
Evan 'Buck' Buckley
Aisha Hinds
Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson
Kenneth Choi
Howie 'Chimney' Han
Rockmond Dunbar
Michael Grant
Ryan Guzman
Eddie Diaz
Angela Bassett
Athena Grant
Peter Krause
Bobby Nash
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Maddie Kendall
Oliver Stark
Evan 'Buck' Buckley
Aisha Hinds
Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson
Kenneth Choi
Howie 'Chimney' Han
Rockmond Dunbar
Michael Grant
Ryan Guzman
Eddie Diaz

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. 9-1-1
  4. Season 3