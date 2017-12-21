Video Poster

9-1-1

foxPREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPT. 23 AFTER NFL ON FOX

Oliver Stark

Evan Buckley
British-born Oliver Stark most recently was seen in a starring role on the cable drama “Into The Badlands,” and in the feature film “Underworld: Blood Wars,” alongside Kate Beckinsale. Stark began his career at a young age attending the North London Performing Arts Centre. He made his first British television appearance on the BAFTA Award-winning BBC series “Casualty,” and followed with roles on the Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning series “Luther,” opposite Idris Elba; as well as in “Dracula,” alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Stark resides in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett
Athena Grant
Peter Krause
Bobby Nash
Connie Britton
Abby Clark
Aisha Hinds
Henrietta Wilson
Kenneth Choi
Howie Han
Ryan Guzman
Eddie Diaz
Rockmond Dunbar
Michael Grant
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Maddie Kendall