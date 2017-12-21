Connie Britton Abby Clark

Four-time Emmy Award-nominated Connie Britton currently can be seen in the cable comedy “SMILF.” She is perhaps best known for her Emmy Award-nominated starring roles on “Nashville” and “Friday Night Lights.” She also earned an Emmy Award nomination for her role in the first installment of “American Horror Story.” Additional television credits include “Spin City,” “24” and “The West Wing.” Britton recently completed production on “Land of Steady Habits,” based on the debut novel from Ted Thompson, written and directed by Nicole Holofcener. She also is featured in “Professor Marston & The Wonder Woman,” a biographical film that details the true story of the Harvard psychologist and inventor who created “Wonder Woman,” which premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Her recent film credits include “Beatriz at Dinner,” “Me & Earl & the Dying Girl,” “This Is Where I Leave You,” “The To-Do List,” “Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World” and “American Ultra.” In April 2014, Britton was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme. In this role, she raises awareness of UNDP’s work in poverty eradication and women’s empowerment, advocating to the American and global public. Britton resides in Los Angeles.