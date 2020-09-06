Clips & Extras
Buckle up as the cast of 9-1-1 gives an extended look at the thrilling Season 3 finale!
Maddie and Josh go over Josh’s victim impact statement.
Athena is angry with Michael & Bobby for destroying the fireplace; Michael has a doctor’s appointment tomorrow and everyone hopes for the best.
The day get's more complicated when the 118 realizes most of the city lost power.
Maddie get's a call about a train derailment from Abby, who used to be a 9-1-1 operator.
While half the city is out of power, Maddie gets a call from a man stuck in a meat freezer.
Josh get's news he may have to make a personal victim statement in court,
Athena's investigation into the serial rapist case is getting to her.
The cast of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star give thanks to all those on the front lines of the corona virus pandemic.
Buck and Eddie rescue a deaf woman from a burning building that is about to collapse.
Maddie gets a call from a deaf woman trapped in the fire the 126 responded to.
Athena has a weird feeling she can't shake about a perp she brought in.
Eddie's son Christopher asks him to come to his show and tell for school. A badge of honor found in Eddie's closet brings back harsh memories.
Athena comes up on a car accident and is oddly asked to leave the scene.
Maddie hopes Chimney got the message that something is wrong. Meanwhile, Chimney speculates about his love for Maddie.
Chimney calls Buck because he can't get a hold of Maddie who just told him she loved him.
The team responds to a call from an bowling alley, where the manager's her arm is found stuck in the pinsetter machine.
The team assesses a construction project gone wrong, & takes a man to the hospital with a nail in his chest.
Athena decides to treat May for getting her first college acceptance letter.
Chimney talks to Hen and Eddie about his relationship with Maddie.
Athena is called in for a gunshot wound and finds out some interesting information.
The team rescues a woman stuck in a window...in the middle of a date.
Eddie is concerned about Christopher when he falls off a skateboard at school.
Michael accidentally finds himself at Athena's after sleep walking and driving.
Christopher asks Buck if he can spend Christmas with him.
Athena gets upset when she reads her daughter's college essay.