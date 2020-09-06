9-1-1
three times hen refused to give up tile image
Celebrate Pride month with the unrelenting Hen.

Published 06-09-20 • 1m

the making of 9-1-1 season 3 finale tile image
Buckle up as the cast of 9-1-1 gives an extended look at the thrilling Season 3 finale!

Published 05-11-20 • 1m

athena meets with a victim advocate tile image
Athena meets with a victim advocate Dr. Kara Sandford.

Published 05-07-20 • 1m

josh comes to maddie with feedback on his statement tile image
Maddie and Josh go over Josh’s victim impact statement.

Published 05-07-20 • 1m

buck spots abby at the scene tile image
Buck spots Abby at the scene of the Train derailment.

Published 05-07-20 • 1m

athena is angry with michael & bobby tile image
Athena is angry with Michael & Bobby for destroying the fireplace; Michael has a doctor’s appointment tomorrow and everyone hopes for the best.

Published 05-07-20 • 2m

the power goes out across the city tile image
The day get's more complicated when the 118 realizes most of the city lost power.

Published 05-04-20 • 1m

maddie get's a call about a train derailment tile image
Maddie get's a call about a train derailment from Abby, who used to be a 9-1-1 operator.

Published 05-04-20 • 1m

the 118 rescues gordon from a freezer tile image
While half the city is out of power, Maddie gets a call from a man stuck in a meat freezer.

Published 05-04-20 • 2m

josh confides in maddie about greg tile image
Josh get's news he may have to make a personal victim statement in court,

Published 05-04-20 • 1m

athena worries she might not catch the serial rapist tile image
Athena's investigation into the serial rapist case is getting to her.

Published 05-01-20 • 1m

a big thank you from the 9-1-1 family tile image
The cast of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star give thanks to all those on the front lines of the corona virus pandemic.

Published 04-28-20 • 28s

buck & eddie rescue a woman from a burning building tile image
Buck and Eddie rescue a deaf woman from a burning building that is about to collapse.

Published 04-27-20 • 2m

the 118 responds to a deaf woman trapped in a fire tile image
Maddie gets a call from a deaf woman trapped in the fire the 126 responded to.

Published 04-27-20 • 1m

buck’s new friend tells him about his past tile image
Buck's new friend tells him about a girl that got away.

Published 04-24-20 • 1m

athena has a hunch about someone she arrested tile image
Athena has a weird feeling she can't shake about a perp she brought in.

Published 04-24-20 • 1m

christopher asks eddie to come to his show & tell tile image
Eddie's son Christopher asks him to come to his show and tell for school. A badge of honor found in Eddie's closet brings back harsh memories.

Published 04-20-20 • 1m

athena is asked to leave the scene of an accident tile image
Athena comes up on a car accident and is oddly asked to leave the scene.

Published 04-10-20 • 1m

maddie hopes chimney got an urgent message tile image
Maddie hopes Chimney got the message that something is wrong. Meanwhile, Chimney speculates about his love for Maddie.

Published 04-10-20 • 1m

preview: in times of crisis, hope has a number tile image
Don't miss new episodes of 9-1-1, MON at 8/7c only on FOX!

Published 04-08-20 • 1m

chimney can't get a hold of maddie tile image
Chimney calls Buck because he can't get a hold of Maddie who just told him she loved him.

Published 04-08-20 • 1m

arlene gets her arm stuck at the bowling alley tile image
The team responds to a call from an bowling alley, where the manager's her arm is found stuck in the pinsetter machine.

Published 03-30-20 • 2m

the team assesses a man with a nail in his chest tile image
The team assesses a construction project gone wrong, & takes a man to the hospital with a nail in his chest.

Published 03-30-20 • 2m

wtf moments: eyeballs tile image
Catch up on all the eye-popping emergencies on 9-1-1!

Published 03-28-20 • 1m

athena & may celebrate may's college acceptance tile image
Athena decides to treat May for getting her first college acceptance letter.

Published 03-26-20 • 1m

chimney talks about his relationship with maddie tile image
Chimney talks to Hen and Eddie about his relationship with Maddie.

Published 03-26-20 • 2m

athena is called in for a gunshot wound tile image
Athena is called in for a gunshot wound and finds out some interesting information.

Published 03-21-20 • 1m

the team rescues a woman on a terrible date tile image
The team rescues a woman stuck in a window...in the middle of a date.

Published 03-21-20 • 1m

christopher gets hurt skateboarding tile image
Eddie is concerned about Christopher when he falls off a skateboard at school.

Published 03-21-20 • 2m

the team responds to a prank gone wrong tile image
The team responds to a prank gone wrong in the park.

Published 03-21-20 • 2m

emergency moment: hanging from the plane tile image
Don’t miss the return of 9-1-1 and see how the 118 responds to a skydiving trip gone wrong.

Published 03-17-20 • 1m

preview: watch the entire season of 9-1-1 tile image
Watch the entire season of 9-1-1 available on FOX NOW & HULU.

Published 03-14-20 • 1m

sneak peek: 9-1-1 is crazier than ever tile image
The cast of 9-1-1 describes what fans can expect when the show returns MON at 8/7c only on FOX!

Published 03-12-20 • 1m

first look: the magic of 9-1-1 tile image
From co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, "9-1-1: Lone Star" follows a sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, relocates to Austin and must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life.

Published 01-15-20 • 1m

michael accidentally crashes at athena's place tile image
Michael accidentally finds himself at Athena's after sleep walking and driving.

Published 11-27-19 • 2m

maddie continues therapy tile image
Maddie continues going to therapy to sort through her troubled past.

Published 11-27-19 • 2m

christopher wants to spend christmas with buck tile image
Christopher asks Buck if he can spend Christmas with him.

Published 11-27-19 • 1m

maddie checks on a bloody & bruised tara tile image
Maddie checks on Tara who she finds to be in disarray.

Published 11-25-19 • 1m

athena reads her daughter's college essay tile image
Athena gets upset when she reads her daughter's college essay.

Published 11-25-19 • 2m

the team is worried about hen tile image
The team talks about how Hen is doing after the accident.

Published 11-22-19 • 1m

