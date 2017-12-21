New Drama "9-1-1" To Premiere Following The Return Of "The X-Files" Wednesday, January 3, On FOX

Second Chapter of THE X-FILES Event Series,

Created and Executive-Produced by Chris Carter,

Features Return of David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in their Iconic Roles



Procedural Drama 9-1-1, Created and Executive-Produced by

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear,

Stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton

9-1-1, the provocative new procedural drama, will premiere following the debut of the next thrilling chapter of THE X-FILES Wednesday, Jan. 3 on FOX.



The all-new, 10-episode second installment of THE X-FILES (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) event series once again will be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their roles as iconic FBI Agents FOX MULDER and DANA SCULLY. Mitch Pileggi also returns as FBI Asst. Director WALTER SKINNER. Additionally, the all-new episodes will feature guest-star appearances by Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose, Karin Konoval, Barbara Hershey, Haley Joel Osment and William B. Davis, who reprises his role as “Cigarette Smoking Man.” In 2016, THE X-FILES drew an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers and was the season’s No. 2 broadcast drama, as well as the most talked-about event series on Twitter. Along with Carter, series veteran Glen Morgan serves as an executive producer.



Following THE X-FILES, provocative new drama 9-1-1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) premieres. From creators Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story” franchise), Brad Falchuk (“American Horror Story” franchise) and Tim Minear (“American Horror Story” franchise), 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett (“American Horror Story,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It”), Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause (“The Catch,” “Six Feet Under”) and Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (“Nashville,” “Friday Night Lights,” “American Horror Story”). Oliver Stark (“Into The Badlands”), Aisha Hinds (“Shots Fired,” “Underground”), Kenneth Choi (“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”) and Rockmond Dunbar (“Prison Break,” “The Path”) also star. Brad Buecker directs the premiere episode and serves as an executive producer, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and series star Angela Bassett.