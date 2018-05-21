“9-1-1” SEASON TWO PREMIERE POSTS SERIES HIGHS

13.8 MILLION 3-DAY MULTI-PLATFORM VIEWERS

AND 3.4 L3 RATING AMONG ADULTS 18-49

Hit Drama from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear Ranks

as Week’s #1 Entertainment Program

The September 23rdSeason Two premiere of FOX’s #1 show, 9-1-1, posted a series best 13.8 million 3-Day multi-platform viewers, the network’s most-watched entertainment program in two years (excluding post-Super Bowl) and a +41% lift from Live+ Same Day. Compared to its series premiere, 9-1-1 registered a +31% jump among total multi-platform viewers.

Among Adults 18-49, 9-1-1 ranked as the week’s #1 entertainment program, posting a series high 3.4/14 Live+3 Day rating, up +26% from its Season One debut and +31% from L+SD, according to Nielsen. Season-to-date, 9-1-1 is the only returning program to premiere at a series high.

From Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 also ranked as broadcast’s highest-rated drama since “This Is Us’” season finale in March.

Across FOX NOW and Hulu, 9-1-1’s 3-day streaming averaged 1.1 million viewers, up +57% from its series premiere.

9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The provocative series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt (“The Client List,” “Ghost Whisperer”). Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman (“Notorious,” “Heroes Reborn”) are featured in series regular roles.

9-1-1 airs Mondays (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and full episodes are available next-day on FOX NOW and Hulu. In the all-new “Help Is Not Coming” episode, airing Monday, Oct. 1 , the first responders continue to deal with the fallout of a massive earthquake and its deadly aftershocks. Athena (Bassett) tries to keep the peace as Bobby (Krause) and team continue to rescue victims from a collapsing high-rise hotel, both under the rubble and high above the ground. Maddie’s (Hewitt) first day on the job involves helping a pregnant couple deliver their baby safely.

9-1-1 is produced by 20thCentury Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall also serves as an executive producer. Angela Bassett is a co-executive producer.