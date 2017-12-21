NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The 9-1-1 Retweet to Donate Campaign (the “Promotion”) begins on or about December 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) and ends when the “Donation Cap” (as defined below) is achieved (the “Promotion Period”). The Sponsor of this Promotion is Fox Broadcasting Company, located at _10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 90064 (“Sponsor”). When the Promotion begins, Sponsor will tweet a call to action (“CTA”) from its Twitter handle @911onFOX. During the Promotion Period, Sponsor will donate five dollars ($5), up to a cap (the “Donation Cap”) of ten thousand dollars ($10,000) to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation each time a participant retweets the CTA tweet during the Promotion Period. Once the Donation Cap is met, Sponsor will “unlock” an exclusive piece of content from “9-1-1” (the “Program”). For clarification and the removal of doubt, Sponsor’s donation to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will each not exceed the Donation Cap even if there are more than two thousand (2,000) retweets of the CTA tweet. Proof of posting your retweet is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of the retweet. Retweeting the CTA tweet constitutes your unconditional consent to these Terms and Conditions. Each participant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Twitter account identified with the participant’s entry. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter.