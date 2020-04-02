9-1-1: Lone Star

S1 E1 - Pilot

New York firefighter Owen Strand moves to Texas to help rebuild a firehouse after a tragedy.
Aired 1-20-20 • TV-14

About the Show

Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life.

Rob Lowe
Liv Tyler
Jim Parrack
Ronen Rubinstein
Sierra McClain
Natacha Karam
Brian Michael Smith
Julian Works
Rafael Silva

