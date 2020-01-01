LT

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler is an actress of international renown and has been a familiar face on our screens for over two decades and counting. She began modelling at the age of 14, before pursuing a career in acting. After making her film debut in Bruce Beresford's “Silent Fall,” she was cast by fledgling director James Mangold in his first feature, “Heavy,” a critical and commercial success that went on to gain cult status. This was followed by another indie cult hit, “Empire Records,” but it was the leading role in Bernardo Bertolucci's “Stealing Beauty” that catapulted her to stardom at the age of 18. Tyler was next seen in Tom Hanks' hugely successful passion project, “That Thing You Do!,” his paean to the glory days of 1960s rock 'n' roll (as the child of a rock 'n' roll legend, the subject matter was dear to Tyler’s heart). This was followed by Michael Bay's action blockbuster, “Armageddon,” in which she starred alongside Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck and Steve Buscemi, who would later go on to direct Liv in “Lonesome Jim.” Tyler had come to the attention of director Robert Altman in “Stealing Beauty” and the late, great auteur went on to cast her in two of his final projects, “Cookie's Fortune” and “Dr. T and the Women.” In between her work for Altman, Tyler starred opposite Ralph Fiennes in “Onegin,” from the classic novel by Alexander Pushkin. In 2001, Tyler portrayed “Arwen” in the epic “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy: “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King.” Nothing if not eclectic, Tyler then defied expectations by starring in cult director Kevin Smith's gentle low-budget comedy, “Jersey Girl,” re-uniting her with her “Armageddon” co-star, Ben Affleck, before playing “Betty,” the female lead to Edward Norton's “Bruce Banner” in “The Incredible Hulk.” In addition to her acting work, Tyler has forged a decade-long relationship with Givenchy as the spokesperson for its fragrance and cosmetics line. Tyler also is a brand ambassador for Triumph lingerie, developing a capsule collection that celebrates the company's commitment to body confidence. Tyler's previous design collaboration was with Belstaff, resulting in two capsule collections for the iconic British heritage brand. She also has been the face of commercial campaigns for several global brands, including Visa and Pantene. Most recently, Tyler co-starred in “Ad Astra,” opposite Brad Pitt. She starred in the acclaimed cable drama “The Leftovers”; the BBC hit series “Gunpowder,” with Kit Harington; and in the third season of the streaming drama “Harlots.” In addition to acting, Tyler has co-authored a book, “Modern Manners: Tools to Take You to the Top,” written with her grandmother, Dorothea Johnson, redoubtable etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Washington.