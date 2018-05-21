Kiefer Sutherland starred in this precedent-setting television series from executive producers Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran. 24 aired on FOX from 2001 to 2010, returning for a special ninth season, 24: Live Another Day, and a revival series, 24: Legacy, in 2017. Each season took place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour, told in real time. The show followed CTU (Counter Terrorist Unit) Agent Jack Bauer, played by Sutherland, as he thwarts multiple terrorist plots, including presidential assassination attempts, cyberattacks and thermonuclear detonations, as well as government and corporate corruption.

Season 1

The first season of 24 begins at midnight, on the day of the California Presidential Primary. Jack Bauer soon learns that an assassination attempt will be made that day on presidential candidate David Palmer. While Jack chases those responsible for the plot, his daughter Kim’s “night on the town” takes an unexpected turn, his wife Teri runs into more danger than she ever imagined possible and a long-ago-buried scandal might surface just in time to derail Palmer’s career.

Season 2

It's been over a year since his wife's death, but Jack Bauer and his daughter are still reeling from the tragedy. The two are estranged and Jack no longer works for CTU, but an urgent phone call from the President plunges Jack back into another 24-hour nightmare as he races against time to prevent the detonation of a nuclear bomb in Los Angeles.

Season 3

In 24’s third season, the terror is contagious. It’s been three years since Jack thwarted a terrorist attempt to plunge the United States into war. Now he’s back in Los Angeles after working undercover for six months bringing down drug lord Ramon Salazar. But then the FBI receives a phone call threatening the release of a deadly virus in LA if Salazar isn’t released from prison within six hours. As CTU races to locate the virus, Jack realizes the only way to prevent additional terrorist demands is to find the source of the virus—by breaking Salazar out of prison himself.

Season 4

After being fired from CTU, Jack is thrust back into action after a deadly terrorist strike and the kidnapping of his new boss, the U.S. Secretary of Defense. But it’s soon apparent that the kidnapping is part of a much larger plan, for every time Jack thinks he’s averted disaster, a new and more ominous plot is uncovered. As CTU races to figure out the terrorists’ true objective, it becomes clear that the events of the day have been years in the making—and only a miracle will disrupt the scheduled attacks that the terrorists believe will bring America to its knees.

Season 5

18 months after faking his own death, Jack returns to LA when it becomes clear that the only four people who know he’s still alive are being targeted for assassination. The killings coincide with the signing of an anti-terrorism treaty with Russia, leading Jack to suspect a link between the assassinations, the treaty, and a group of Russian terrorists. But as the terror unfolds, Jack learns the day’s events were set in motion by an individual within the U.S. administration—someone with the power and resources to thwart Jack’s every move.

Season 6

After 20 months in a Chinese prison, Jack is suddenly returned to the United States. But instead of being free, Jack’s release is part of a secret deal: his life in return of the location of Hamri Al-Assad, the leader of a terrorist organization that has unleashed a wave of terror across the country. A broken man, physically and mentally, Jack agrees to the exchange. But when he learns that his new captor, Abu Fayed, is actually the man behind the attacks and that his own sacrifice is meaningless, Jack lashes out and escapes. Now he must convince the president and CTU that the man they are trying to kill may be the only man who can end the rapidly escalating violence.

24: Redemption

24: Redemption is a feature-length special that leads up to 24’s seventh season. Set two months before season 7, Jack, after sacrificing everything for his country, stands to lose the only thing he has left—his freedom. Wanted by the U.S. government and working as a missionary in Africa, Jack must stop a ruthless warlord from drafting innocent children into his murderous militia. But first, he must confront his own torturous past and face an impossible decision that will change his life forever.

Season 7

Four years have passed since season 6, CTU has been disbanded and a defiant Jack has been hauled before a Senate subcommittee to answer for his crimes. But the hearing will have to wait, because the FBI needs his help to prevent one of the most dangerous terrorist plots ever attempted on U.S. soil, and in a first for the series, Washington D.C. is the primary target. Teamed with the fiercely by-the-book Renee Walker, and stunned by the news that his old fallen comrade Tony Almeida is not only alive but working with the enemy, Jack is in for another harrowing day chockful of the adrenaline-fueled suspense, breakneck action and intricate storytelling that has made the series an international sensation.

Season 8

The final season of 24’s original run is the adrenaline rush of a lifetime as Jack unveils darker secrets, faces deadlier conspiracies and is thrust into more extreme action than ever before. As Day Eight unfolds, Jack races against the clock to prevent the assassination of a Middle Eastern leader on a vital peace-making mission. Meanwhile, a deadly terrorist threat against New York City intensifies and builds toward an explosive climax.

Season 9 (24: Live Another Day)

The series’ comeback ninth season was a limited-run event, spanning 12 episodes instead of the usual 24. Exiled in London for four years, Jack must spring into action to try to save U.S. President James Heller. In retribution for a drone strike he order, Heller sits in the crosshairs of the widow of an al-Qaeda leader. Along the way, Jack faces his ex-love, Heller’s daughter Audrey, who’s married to Chief of Staff Mark Boudreau. Teaming with CTU operative-turned-hacktivist Chloe O’Brian, Jack risks everything to try to protect the U.S., prevent a global terrorist attack and outrun the CIA head.