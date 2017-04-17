24: Legacy

fox

Season 1

S1 E11 10:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Andy encounters potentially significant information about a high-ranking government official, which prompts Carter and Donovan to investigate

Aired 4-10-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E10 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Rebecca is forced to make an important decision after she receives a phone call that affects her personal and professional life.

Aired 4-3-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E9 8:00 PM-9:00 PM
A threat causes CTU to go on lockdown; Carter encounters a tense situation; Donovan contacts Rebecca when he faces a major decision in his campaign.

Aired 3-27-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E8 7:00 PM-8:00 PM
Mullins and CTU hone in on Carter's location while Andy is forced into a situation that he didn't want to be in.

Aired 3-20-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E7 6:00 PM-7:00 PM
Carter turns to Andy for help, in order to get crucial evidence back in their possession.

Aired 3-13-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E6 5:00 PM-6:00 PM
Using a lead, Carter and CTU narrow in on an enemy's location.

Aired 3-6-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E5 4:00 PM-5:00 PM
Carter and Grimes try to make a deal with the leader of a smuggling ring in order to find out the location of the terrorists they've been searching for.

Aired 2-27-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E4 3:00 PM-4:00 PM
Grimes comes to Carter with information that might lead them to the terrorists.

Aired 2-20-17 • TV-14

S1 E3 2:00 PM-3:00 PM
After Carter escapes from the police precinct, he must put his trust in the CTU as he plans a meet up with Grimes to do the exchange

Aired 2-13-17 • TV-14

S1 E2 1:00 PM-2:00 PM
Ben Grimes demands money in exchange for the list he seized from a safe box in Khalid’s compound, Carter must go back to his roots to help obtain the money

Aired 2-6-17 • TV-14 LSV

SERIES PREMIERE
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 12 Noon-1:00 PM
A new team must work to uncover a sophisticated terrorist network in a race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil

Aired 2-5-17 • TV-14 LV