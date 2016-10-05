When Jess insists on covering Robby’s medical bill, she is stunned after finding out the total and goes to extremes to find a way to help pay.
New Girl
Buzzfeed
As Jess and Robby test the limits of their ability to be in a casual relationship, Winston and Cece debate the pros and cons of not being single.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this gifting guide for the perfect roommate gift giving. Happy Holidays!
In order to land a new position at her school, Jess must impress the disapproving president of the Parents’ Council.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jess and Jake cross paths next week for a #NewGirl and @Brooklyn99FOX crossover event starting at 8/7c. https://t.co/1Jqp7sD9gZ
Wed October 5 2016
Save the date! New #NewGirl starting September 20!
Thu June 16 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
Season 6
Aired Jan 10 2017
Episode 12
Aired Nov 22 2016
Episode 7
Aired Nov 15 2016
Episode 6
Aired Oct 18 2016
Episode 5
Aired Oct 11 2016
Episode 4
Aired Oct 4 2016
Episode 3
Aired Sep 27 2016
Episode 2
Aired Sep 20 2016
Episode 1