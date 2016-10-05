Menu Menu
New Girl

On Air Tuesday 8/7c Jan 17
The Cubicle

When Jess insists on covering Robby’s medical bill, she is stunned after finding out the total and goes to extremes to find a way to help pay.

Es Good

As Jess and Robby test the limits of their ability to be in a casual relationship, Winston and Cece debate the pros and cons of not being single.

James Wonder

In order to land a new position at her school, Jess must impress the disapproving president of the Parents’ Council.

#NewGirl season 5 finale this Tuesday. Two new episodes.

Season 6

The Cubicle
Aired Jan 10 2017
Episode 12
Raisin's Back
Aired Jan 3 2017
Episode 11
Christmas Eve Eve
Aired Dec 13 2016
Episode 10
Es Good
Aired Dec 6 2016
Episode 9
James Wonder
Aired Nov 29 2016
Episode 8
Last Thanksgiving
Aired Nov 22 2016
Episode 7
Ready
Aired Nov 15 2016
Episode 6
Jaipur Aviv
Aired Oct 18 2016
Episode 5
Homecoming
Aired Oct 11 2016
Episode 4
Single and Sufficient
Aired Oct 4 2016
Episode 3
Hubbedy Bubby
Aired Sep 27 2016
Episode 2
House Hunt
Aired Sep 20 2016
Episode 1

