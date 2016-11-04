Menu Menu
Close
Search

My Kitchen Rules

On Air Thursday 9:01/8:01c Jan 19
Remind Me to Watch

Buzzfeed

Full Episodes on

Season 1

Brandy & Ray J, Lance Bass Dinner Parties
Aired Jan 12 2017
Episode 1
TV-14

Two celebrity duos are pitted against each other as they cook and critique each other’s food!

Create a FOX profile using: what?

Enter your information

Create your account:

Log in to your account:

OR

Forgot your password?
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

To log in with a different account, click here.

Reset your password

Almost There!

Check your email to verify your address.

Didn't receive the email? Resend Verification E-mail

Close
Deleted your account by accident? Create it again
Edit your name

Cancel

Edit your password

Cancel