Two celebrity duos are pitted against each other as they cook and critique each other’s food!
My Kitchen Rules
Five celebrity couples take turns hosting a fabulous Hollywood dinner party. Cat Cora and Curtis Stone join the party as the teams battle it out.
Here are a few more tips and tricks from the teams and the celebrity chef judges Cat Cora and Curtis Stone.
The teams share their top dinner party tips and tricks for home chefs and dinner party hosts everywhere!
Fri November 4 2016
Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group, unveil the FOX primetime slate for the 2016-2017 television season.
Hmmmm... the things I'm about to make with THIS bad boy!! #MyKitchenRules Coming this fall on #FOX! #SouthernCookin'
Fri May 13 2016
FOX has ordered MY KITCHEN RULES, an eight-episode unscripted cooking series that will pit celebrity duos against each other as they cook and critique each other’s food in Hollywood homes. The teams will take turns hosting intimate dinner parties...
Season 1
Aired Jan 12 2017
Episode 1
