Lucifer and Chloe investigate the murder of two victims, who happen to be Lucifer’s ex-flames.
Lucifer
Buzzfeed
Lucifer and Chloe investigate a string of violent stabbings revolving around a local yoga studio.
Lucifer must deal with the new owner of his building that wants to evict him and demolish the place.
ADVERTISEMENT
New evidence suggests that the man convicted of killing Chloe’s father was actually framed.
#Lucifer is on his way. Tune in to @FOXTV tonight at 9/8c for a bit of devilish fun. https://t.co/8JaTD0z9Kt
Mon October 3 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
When Lucifer’s mother turns up at the scene of a grizzly murder pleading innocence, he is hesitant to believe her tale.
Speak of the 😈 and he shall appear. Tune in at 9/8c TONIGHT for the all-new season premiere of #Lucifer on @FOXTV! https://t.co/jGpqdSElW3
Mon September 19 2016
One week until the premiere of #Lucifer. Can you feel the heat? 🔥 https://t.co/AvUfHpCigX
Mon September 12 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
Join the family September 19 on @FOXTV. 😈 #Lucifer
Tue August 16 2016
Season 2
Aired Jan 16 2017
Episode 11
Aired Oct 31 2016
Episode 6
Aired Oct 24 2016
Episode 5
Aired Oct 17 2016
Episode 4
Aired Oct 10 2016
Episode 3
Aired Oct 3 2016
Episode 2
Aired Sep 19 2016
Episode 1