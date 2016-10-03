Menu Menu
Lucifer

On Air Monday 9:01/8:01c Jan 23
Trip to Stabby Town

Lucifer and Chloe investigate a string of violent stabbings revolving around a local yoga studio.

Homewrecker

Lucifer must deal with the new owner of his building that wants to evict him and demolish the place.

Quid Pro Ho

Charlotte is determined to get Lucifer to leave Earth by turning Chloe against him.

My Little Monkey

New evidence suggests that the man convicted of killing Chloe’s father was actually framed.

Season 2

Stewardess Interruptus
Aired Jan 16 2017
Episode 11
Quid Pro Ho
Aired Nov 28 2016
Episode 10
Homewrecker
Aired Nov 21 2016
Episode 9
Trip to Stabby Town
Aired Nov 14 2016
Episode 8
My Little Monkey
Aired Nov 7 2016
Episode 7
Monster
Aired Oct 31 2016
Episode 6
Weaponizer
Aired Oct 24 2016
Episode 5
Lady Parts
Aired Oct 17 2016
Episode 4
Sin-Eater
Aired Oct 10 2016
Episode 3
Liar, Liar, Slutty Dress on Fire
Aired Oct 3 2016
Episode 2
Everything's Coming Up Lucifer
Aired Sep 19 2016
Episode 1

