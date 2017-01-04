Menu Menu
Close
Search

Lethal Weapon

On Air Wednesday 8/7c Jan 11
Remind Me to Watch

Buzzfeed

Homebodies

Riggs and Murtaugh find themselves in a violent turf war between a new generation of drug dealers and a Koreatown gang.

WATCH
Fashion Police

Riggs and Murtaugh examine the murder of one of L.A.’s fashion expeditors.

WATCH
Jingle Bell Glock

The whole precinct’s holiday celebrations are cut short when they’re called to examine a ruthless homicide.

WATCH
Ties That Bind

Riggs and Murtaugh investigate a high-profile case surrounding the murder of a young model.

WATCH
Can I Get a Witness?

When a million dollar casino heist takes a deadly turn, Riggs befriends the only credible witness, an eight-year-old boy, and takes him into his care.

WATCH

Full Episodes on

Season 1

Homebodies
Aired Jan 4 2017
Episode 10
Jingle Bell Glock
Aired Dec 7 2016
Episode 9
Can I Get a Witness?
Aired Nov 30 2016
Episode 8
Fashion Police
Aired Nov 16 2016
Episode 7
Ties That Bind
Aired Nov 9 2016
Episode 6
Sign in to unlock
Spilt Milk
Aired Oct 19 2016
Episode 5
Sign in to unlock
There Goes the Neighborhood
Aired Oct 12 2016
Episode 4
Sign in to unlock
Best Buds
Aired Oct 5 2016
Episode 3
Sign in to unlock
Surf N Turf
Aired Sep 28 2016
Episode 2
Sign in to unlock
Pilot
Aired Sep 21 2016
Episode 1

Create a FOX profile using: what?

Enter your information

Create your account:

Log in to your account:

OR

Forgot your password?
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

To log in with a different account, click here.

Reset your password

Almost There!

Check your email to verify your address.

Didn't receive the email? Resend Verification E-mail

Close
Deleted your account by accident? Create it again
Edit your name

Cancel

Edit your password

Cancel