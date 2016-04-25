The chefs tackle sliders for their next challenge.
Hell's Kitchen
Buzzfeed
The remaining contestants are submitted to a blind taste test during which each team must determine the taste of pureed baby foods.
After the shocking change that was implemented by Chef Ramsay, the chefs must work together to prepare a menu for the International Ballroom Invitational.
ADVERTISEMENT
The remaining contestants are tasked with cooking their own interpretation of a southern staple.
The remaining contestants use Gordon's cookbooks to spell out the ingredients they want to use during this week’s Ingredient Crossword Challenge!
AUDITIONS BEGIN WITH OPEN CASTING CALLS ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, IN LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK CITY AND ATLANTA
ADVERTISEMENT
ARIEL MALONE, A COUNTRY CLUB CHEF FROM HACKENSACK, NJ, NAMED “HELL’S KITCHEN” SEASON 15 WINNER...
We've got a hot week of season finales! Tonight: #Lucifer at 9/8c Friday: #HellsKitchen at 9/8c
Mon April 25 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
Season 16
Aired Oct 21 2016
Episode 5
Aired Oct 14 2016
Episode 4
Aired Oct 7 2016
Episode 3
Aired Sep 30 2016
Episode 2
Aired Sep 23 2016
Episode 1