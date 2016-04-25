Menu Menu
Hell's Kitchen

On Air Thursday 8/7c Jan 5
Buzzfeed

Spoon Fed

The remaining contestants are submitted to a blind taste test during which each team must determine the taste of pureed baby foods.

Dancing with the Chefs

After the shocking change that was implemented by Chef Ramsay, the chefs must work together to prepare a menu for the International Ballroom Invitational.

Don't Tell My Fiance

The remaining contestants are tasked with cooking their own interpretation of a southern staple.

Let the Catfights Begin

The remaining contestants use Gordon's cookbooks to spell out the ingredients they want to use during this week’s Ingredient Crossword Challenge!

Season 16

Dancing in the Grotto
Aired Dec 16 2016
Episode 10
Spoon Fed
Aired Dec 9 2016
Episode 9
Dancing with the Chefs
Aired Nov 18 2016
Episode 8
Don't Tell My Fiance
Aired Nov 11 2016
Episode 7
Let the Catfights Begin
Aired Nov 4 2016
Episode 6
Walking the Plank
Aired Oct 21 2016
Episode 5
Surf Riding and Turf Fighting
Aired Oct 14 2016
Episode 4
The Yolks on Them
Aired Oct 7 2016
Episode 3
Crepe Grand Prix
Aired Sep 30 2016
Episode 2
When the Wall Comes Tumbling Down
Aired Sep 23 2016
Episode 1

