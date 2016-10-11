Menu Menu
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

On Air Sunday 8:30/7:30c Jan 1
Buzzfeed

Captain Latvia

Charles enlists Jake’s help in tracking down his son’s favorite toy for Christmas, resulting in the two of them facing off against a Latvian criminal ring.

The Overmining

War ensues when Terry enforces a green initiative and tells Gina to get rid of her precious space heater.

Skyfire Cycle

When famous author DC Parlov receives death threats, Jake and Terry take the case, so that Terry can meet his lifelong hero.

Mr. Santiago

At Amy’s intricately planned Thanksgiving dinner, Jake goes “full Santiago” (binder and all) in order to impress her father, a former cop.

Monster in the Closet

Pimento and Rosa decide to pick up where they left off and get married, so the whole squad preps a perfect wedding under Amy’s careful direction.

Season 4

Captain Latvia
Aired Dec 13 2016
Episode 10
The Overmining
Aired Dec 6 2016
Episode 9
Skyfire Cycle
Aired Nov 29 2016
Episode 8
Mr. Santiago
Aired Nov 22 2016
Episode 7
Monster in the Closet
Aired Nov 15 2016
Episode 6
Halloween IV
Aired Oct 18 2016
Episode 5
The Night Shift
Aired Oct 11 2016
Episode 4
Coral Palms, Part 3
Aired Oct 4 2016
Episode 3
Coral Palms, Part 2
Aired Sep 27 2016
Episode 2
Coral Palms, Part 1
Aired Sep 20 2016
Episode 1

