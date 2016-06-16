Menu Menu
On Air Tuesday 9:01/8:01c Jan 3

The team investigates a serial killer from the past,
"The Puppeteer,” who lives with his victims’ bodies before disposing of them.

Tell us your Favorite BONES moments of ALL TIME!

It's the beginning in the end when Bones: The Final Chapter returns Tuesday, January 3 for the farewell season. We calling on YOU to nominate on social media your favorite BONES moments, quotes and episodes of all time. We'll announce the...

BONES Panel Highlights

The cast and creators of BONES talk about the past and the future of the show at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The Stiff in the Cliff

When the remains of famous billionaire explorer Henry Charles are found in Antarctica, the high profile case is brought to Brennan and Booth to determine if his death was a murder.

The Head in the Abutment

The team investigates the death of a popular professional hockey player whose headless corpse was dumped in the river.

Season 11

The Nightmare Within the Nightmare
Aired Jul 21 2016
Episode 22
The Jewel in the Crown
Aired Jul 14 2016
Episode 21
The Stiff in the Cliff
Aired Jun 23 2016
Episode 20
The Head in the Abutment
Aired Jun 16 2016
Episode 19
The Movie in the Making
Aired Jun 2 2016
Episode 18

