Rosewood

Asphyxiation & Aces

When an escape artist is found dead in a wooden trunk, Rosewood and Villa must unravel a case packed with illusions and deception.

Mummies & Meltdowns

A hostage situation erupts at the East Miami Police Department, and Rosewood, Villa and Slade are trapped on the inside.

Half-Life & Havana Nights

Rosewood and Villa’s tireless investigation of Gerald’s case leads them to Cuba, where they must solve two new mysteries.

Season 2

Asphyxiation & Aces
Aired Jan 20 2017
Episode 12
Mummies & Meltdowns
Aired Jan 13 2017
Episode 11
Bacterium & the Brothers Panitch
Aired Jan 6 2017
Episode 10
Half-Life & Havana Nights
Aired Dec 1 2016
Episode 9
Prosopagnosia & Parrot Fish
Aired Nov 17 2016
Episode 8
Lidocaine & Long-term Lust
Aired Nov 10 2016
Episode 7
Tree Toxin & Three Stories
Aired Nov 3 2016
Episode 6
Spirochete & Santeria
Aired Oct 27 2016
Episode 5
Boatopsy & Booty
Aired Oct 13 2016
Episode 4
Eddie & the Empire State of Mind
Aired Oct 6 2016
Episode 3
Secrets & Silent Killers
Aired Sep 29 2016
Episode 2
Forward Motion and Frat Life
Aired Sep 22 2016
Episode 1

