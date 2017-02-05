Police work isn’t rocket science. It’s harder. Inspired by true events, APB is a new police drama with a high-tech twist from executive producer/director Len Wiseman (LUCIFER, “Underworld”) and executive producer/writer Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”). Sky-high crime, officer-involved shootings, cover-ups and corruption: the over-extended and under-funded Chicago Police Department is spiraling out of control. Enter billionaire engineer GIDEON REEVES (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk, “Tyrant,” “Weeds”). After his best friend is murdered in a botched attempted robbery, and the killer remains at large, Gideon demands justice. Putting up millions of dollars of his own money, he makes an unprecedented deal to take over the troubled 13th District – and reboot it as a private police force: better, faster and smarter than anything seen before. With cutting-edge technology created by Gideon himself, this eccentric yet brilliant outsider challenges the city’s police force to rethink everything about the way they fight crime. But the near-overnight transition to the city’s most advanced police district doesn’t sit well with all of its members. Gideon knows if he’s going to change anything, he needs an ally, whom he finds in OFFICER THERESA MURPHY (Natalie Martinez, “Kingdom,” “Under the Dome”), an ambitious, street-smart cop who is ready to embrace Gideon’s technological changes. With the help of Gideon’s gifted tech officer, ADA HAMILTON (Caitlin Stasey “Reign”), he and Murphy embark on a mission to turn the 13th District – including a skeptical SGT. NED CONRAD (Ernie Hudson, “Grace and Frankie,” “Ghostbusters”), and determined OFFICERS NICHOLAS BRANDT (Taylor Handley “Vegas,” “Southland”) and TASHA GOSS (Tamberla Perry “Boss”) – into a dedicated crime-fighting force of the 21st century.



PRODUCTION COMPANY: 20th Century Fox Television

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Len Wiseman, Matt Nix, Dennis Kim, Todd Hoffman, Robert Friedman

WRITER: Matt Nix

DIRECTOR: Len Wiseman

CAST: Justin Kirk as Gideon Reeves, Natalie Martinez as Theresa Murphy, Ernie Hudson as Sgt. Ned Conrad, Taylor Handley as Officer Nicholas Brandt, Caitlin Stasey as Ada Hamilton, Tamberla Perry as Officer Tasha Goss, Eric Winter as Scott Murphy